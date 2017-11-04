Jim Thorpe Tops Tamaqua 42-20 in District Playoffs

Posted 10:41 pm, November 4, 2017, by

No. 8 Jim Thorpe beat Tamaqua 42-20 in the District XI AAA quarterfinals. With the win, the Olympians advance to face No. 5 Lehighton in the district semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s