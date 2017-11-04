× In Your Neighborhood

Brazilian Food Festival

The Brazilian Food Festival benefits the “Supplying Seeds” missions’ projects in Asia, Central & South America. The Brazilian Food is offered at the New Covenant Fellowship on North Main Street in Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at noon. The menu features roasted chicken, potatoes, rice beans with sausage & greens. Admission is free with a donation offering greatly appreciated.

Great Stroudsburg Train Show

Jackson Township Fire Department sponsors the Great Train Show at the firehall on Route 715 in Reeders on Sunday, Nov. 19 starting at 8:00 a.m. It’s vendors selling HO, O and N scale trains, accessories, books, movies and more. Come see the operating layouts with food available. Show benefits the Tobyhanna Train Station. Train show is physically challenged accessible. Admission is $4 per person and children under 12 years are admitted free with a paying adult.