Driver Flees from Police, Hits Two Police Cruisers Before Being Caught

LOCK HAVEN — A man is locked up after crashing into two police cars while trying to avoid getting arrested.

Police said Ian Lehman, 32, of Jersey Shore, was pulled over Friday afternoon, but he took off.

Investigators said he crashed into a state police vehicle as well as a local police cruiser in Lock Haven while leading officers on a chase for several miles.

Officers eventually stopped him in Porter Township, Lycoming County.

Lehman is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, fleeing police, and reckless driving.

