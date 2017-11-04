Dominick Bragalone Shines as Lehigh Tops Bucknell 42-21

Posted 6:46 pm, November 4, 2017, by

South Williamsport native Dominick Bragalone ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns as Lehigh beat Bucknell 42-21. Bragalone has 999 yards this season, one shy of what would be a school record third 1,000 yard season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

