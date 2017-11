Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A young man was killed in an overnight crash in Luzerne County.

The deadly wreck happened on Main Street near Hazleton just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

State troopers say Gino Ziller, 23, of Fern Glen, lost control of his pickup truck, crossed the road, and hit a tree.

Troopers said Ziller died at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.