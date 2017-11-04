Dance Marathon in Bloomsburg for Sick Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- Helping children in need was the goal of a dance marathon in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg University hosted the event that helped raise money for kids being treated at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville.

"To be able to be a part of this and what a great organization and fundraiser it is - all the equipment they're able to buy with the money that they get is phenomenal," said Stephanie Shaffer of Bloomsburg. "We see that equipment every time we're in the hospital and it's great to see where it actually comes from."

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they surpassed their goal of $5,000.

