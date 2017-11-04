5th Annual Mount Carmel Area ThinkBIG Dance Marathon

Posted 7:04 pm, November 4, 2017, by

MOUNT CARMEL -- Hundreds attended a dance marathon in Northumberland County that benefited Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

Mount Carmel Area hosted the 5th annual ThinkBIG Dance Marathon on Saturday.

The school has helped raise nearly $100,000 over the past four years.

That money goes to ThinkBIG, a nonprofit that helps give financial support to children and their families getting treatment at the hospital.

"ThinkBIG has given anywhere from paying mortgages, car payments, utility bills. It's a huge burden for some of these families, so we have to make sure that this money is going towards them," said committee member Sami Spieller.

More than 500 people danced away at the annual event here in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s