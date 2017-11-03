× The Meaning Behind The Marathon: WNEP’s Ryan’s Run Team Hits NYC This Weekend

While much of the world is watching the New York City Marathon this weekend, you may be interested to know that our area is playing a role.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was in New York City’s Central Park on Friday.

He offered a behind the scenes look at the finish line and highlighted the impact WNEP’s Ryan’s Run Team will have on the World’s Biggest Marathon this Sunday, November 5.

50 area runners will represent our charity team in the TCS New York City Marathon, a 26.2 mile journey throughout the city’s five boroughs.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Ryan benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

To track our charity team in Sunday’s race head here!

To learn more about the background behind WNEP’s Ryan’s Run, click here!