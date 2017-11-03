Callers sound off about charges filed in the opossum case and folks give their opinions on rushing into the holiday season, maybe a bit too soon.
Talkback 16: Rushing the Holidays
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Talkback 16: A Racially Insensitive Cereal Box
-
Talkback 16: Solving the World’s Problems
-
Talkback 16: Girls Allowed to Join Boy Scouts
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Puerto Rico Recovery, Picketing Parents
-
Talkback 16: Weather Forecasts and Shenanigans
-
Talkback 16: Amazon Headquarters in NEPA?
-
Talkback 16: Punishments for Crimes, Balancing the State Budget
-
Talkback 16: Outrage Over Apparent Opossum Abuse
-
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Columbus Day
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening