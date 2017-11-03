LIVE High School Football Scores

Sweet Treats for Folks and Pups in Lycoming County

Posted 9:58 pm, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57PM, November 3, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT -- The Lycoming County SPCA held its 16th annual Sweet Temptations event Friday night to raise money for the organization.

Some furry, four-legged friends walked the red carpet at Genetti's Inn and Sweets in Williamsport.

Each of those animals who strutted their stuff has their own unique story of recovery and adoption thanks to the SPCA.

Vendors from around the area supplied sweet treats and there was also a silent auction where all of the proceeds go to the SPCA.

WNEP-TV's own Kristina Papa and Jim Hamill emceed the event for the third year in a row.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s