× Spirit of Hope Gala Aims to Fight Cancer

WILKES-BARRE — People will be getting into the spirit of spreading some hope to fight cancer.

The sixth annual Spirit of Hope Gala will be held at Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs at 7 p.m. Friday, November 3.

This year’s honorees are Paul and Sharon LaBelle.

The charity event raises money for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton.

The institute is celebrating its 26th anniversary. All of the money raised Friday night is used locally.

Over the past four years, the event has raised more than $200,000 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

Home and Backyard host Jackie Lewandoski will once again emcee and Newswatch 16’s Mindi Ramsey will also be on hand at Friday night’s event in Luzerne County.

WNEP-TV was a media sponsor of the gala.