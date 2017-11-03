× Schuylkill County District Attorney Candidates Prepare for Election Day

POTTSVILLE — Tuesday, voters will have to decide the district attorney’s race between incumbent Republican Christine Holman and attorney Democrat Michael O’Pake.

Holman was elected four years ago but has been an area attorney for about 25 years. O’Pake has been an attorney for about 30 years, spending about two decades working as an assistant district attorney in Schuylkill County.

Both O’Pake and Holman have many years of experience practicing law, so Newswatch 16 wanted to know what sets them apart, making them the best candidate for the job.

“What I have focused on in this election is that this is not a race about a Republican versus a Democrat, a male versus a female,” O’Pake said. “It’s not experience versus inexperience. It’s about the safety of Schuylkill County. That’s what’s at risk here.”

O’Pake wants to change several issues he sees in the district attorney’s office like the low conviction rate for cases that make it to trial. He also said Holman has accumulated an additional 850 active bench warrants since her time in office.

We asked D.A. Holman about O’Pake’s claims. She said she’s continually worked to reduce the drug problem in the area but is also focused on ridding the county of blight and protecting senior citizens from elder abuse and scams.

“I think the public and those who have seen my work know that I am an honest and hardworking individual and that I have gained and earned their trust in the work that I have done and the work that I want to continue to do,” Holman said.