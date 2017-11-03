× Rocks Thrown From Philadelphia Overpass Shatter Car Windshield Of Lackawanna County Family

PHILADELPHIA — It has happened again — another case of rocks being thrown from an overpass at vehicles below. This time It happened in Philadelphia and the victims are a family from Lackawanna County.

“I don’t know what happened at first it was just a really loud bang then all of a sudden a window was all busted,” said the Lackawanna County man.

Holding one of the rocks that cracked his windshield, this man described what happened to him and his family as they drove home to the Moscow area, from the city of brotherly love.

He didn’t want us to show his face or use his name. He showed us this picture of the overpass along the Schuylkill River. Where someone threw the rocks during rush hour.

“Right into the window we got glass all over us and we got a couple pieces of rock that were on the road,” said the driver.

Stunned, he pulled to the side to check on his wife and three young children and then assess damage to the SUV.

“You see it on the news all the time and you don’t think you’re going to be the one that this is going to happen to. I guess we were the chosen one”.

Pieces of broken glass covered the seats, and family members.

“Could’ve swerved anything it could’ve been worse than what had happened “

They were able to flag down a Philadelphia police officer, but whoever threw the rocks from the overpass got away.

“This could happen to anybody like anyone just driving down the road, you have to look to the side of you and now you gotta look above when you’re going under bridges and things.”