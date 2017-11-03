Police Searching for Attempted Robbery Suspect in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- Police are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Rite Aid in Nanticoke just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, the suspect demanded money from the cashier along with two cartons of cigarettes.

The man then jumped onto the counter. The cashier and suspect got into a minor tussle before the suspect ran out of the store.

A customer attempted to run after the man but was not successful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanticoke police.