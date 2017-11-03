× New Welcome to PA Signs in the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP — A brand new “Welcome to Pennsylvania” sign is greeting drivers coming into the Keystone State on Interstate 80 in Delaware Water Gap.

Scott Stauffer from New Jersey noticed the new display on his drive in.

“It was pretty nice, it was big, it stood out and it was decorative,” said Scott Stauffer, New Jersey.

PennDOT officials say this is one of the two signs with the states new slogan, “Pursue Your Happiness” to be installed.

The other can be seen on Interstate 78 near Bethlehem. More will be installed by mid-November.

Officials say the total cost of the new signs is $200,000.

“I’ve been coming here for so many years as a truck driver, back and forth, back and forth and you see the same things so many times so this is a nice change,” said Robert Sabie, New Jersey.

People we spoke with say they remember when the state announced there would be a new slogan but they never really saw it out on the roadways, so they are happy to see these new signs popping up.

The new slogan was unveiled back in 2016. The signs are replacing an older design from the late 1990s.

PennDOT workers manufactured and will install all of the new signs.

Brian Bossuyt from the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is happy to see one in Monroe County.

“I think it’s great. If we are one of the first it’s great because we have a lot of traffic coming through from New York and that destination and New Jersey, so I think it’s great,” Brian Bossuyt, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

In total, 37 new “Welcome to Pennsylvania” signs will be installed by spring.