New iPhone X Draws Crowds in Lackawanna County

Posted 4:22 pm, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:20PM, November 3, 2017

DICKSON CITY — The latest iPhone is now on sale.

About a dozen people were lined up outside the Verizon store on Business Route 6 in Dickson City before 8 a.m. on Friday.

The iPhone X costs nearly $1,000 but that didn’t stop folks from lining up to get one including a woman from New York who drove to the Dickson City store to beat the crowds back home.

The iPhone X comes with major changes. The screen takes up more space and face-detection technology replaces the home button.

