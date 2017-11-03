× New iPhone X Draws Crowds in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY — The latest iPhone is now on sale.

About a dozen people were lined up outside the Verizon store on Business Route 6 in Dickson City before 8 a.m. on Friday.

The iPhone X costs nearly $1,000 but that didn’t stop folks from lining up to get one including a woman from New York who drove to the Dickson City store to beat the crowds back home.

The iPhone X comes with major changes. The screen takes up more space and face-detection technology replaces the home button.