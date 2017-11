× Man Arrested in Wilkes-Barre for NYC Homicide

WILKES-BARRE — Police caught a man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in New York on Friday in Wilkes-Barre.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Victor Ocasio at the 200 block of Hazle Street.

Ocasio is a suspect in a drive-by shooting that left two people dead and third badly injured back in July.