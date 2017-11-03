× Four Days to Plan a Wedding

SCRANTON — A group of about 20 businesses in Lackawanna County had just four days to throw a wedding. A happy couple will say “I do” in downtown Scranton during First Friday.

You only need two people to make a marriage but it can take a village to throw a wedding. This village keeps growing so we’ll start with Michelle Cadden Hayes, owner of Electric City Bakehouse in Scranton and Michelle Valentino, the new owner of Mattern Floral in Kingston.

The two Michelles put together floral arrangements and cakes for a wedding expo last weekend and didn’t want it all to go to waste.

‘I was like, ‘I wish we had a real bride and groom that could be married here because it’s so beautiful,'” Cadden Hayes said.

Cake and flowers: check.

A caterer offered food and close to 20 other small, locally owned businesses donated music, wine, tux rentals, and photos for a First Friday wedding.

All they needed was a bride and groom.

“I think it shows what a great community northeastern Pennsylvania is,” Valentino said. “Everyone pulling together at a moment’s notice. We got the marriage license expedited, the mayor is marrying them. Anyone and everyone didn’t even blink an eye and was just willing to help.”

The lucky recipients are Michael Dilts and Kayleigh Connolly of Whites Crossing. They won a Facebook contest and committed to getting married in four days.

They committed to each other a long time ago. After 10 years and two kids, the couple says spending money on a wedding wasn’t a top priority.

And then this came up.

“The little decisions we had, they were like, favorite song, or whatever song. You had to make it right then and there. So, it was good, there was no arguing, no debating, that was it,” said Michael, the groom to be.

They jumped in feet first. They say they already have all that they need now just a chance to celebrate their love with their family and with a lot of help from new friends.

“I feel so blessed and lucky. Our families are so excited. They’ve been wanting us to get married forever, so they’re so happy. And, honestly, it’s so incredible,” said Kayleigh the bride to be.