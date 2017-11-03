Fight Ends in Crash in Lackawanna County

Posted 5:15 am, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:51AM, November 3, 2017

DUNMORE -- A fight ended with a crash near a former shopping center in Lackawanna County.

A car hit a pole and ended up in the woods next to the former Monroe Plaza in Dunmore just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police say it started earlier with an argument between the woman driving and a man.

Officers say it happened like this: the woman got into the car, sped off, and crashed.

Then, the man showed up and argued with officers. Police took him away.

The woman was sent to the hospital in Lackawanna County.

