LIVE High School Football Scores

Crestwood vs Valley View

Posted 11:37 pm, November 3, 2017, by

The Comets make the trip up I-81 to face the potent offense of the Cougars. This one got out of hand quickly, as Valley View pounds the Comets 51-0

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s