LIVE High School Football Scores

Coughlin vs Dallas

Posted 11:38 pm, November 3, 2017, by

Coughlin was no match for the air attack of Dallas in Week #1, getting obliterated 54-7.  Ten weeks later, they meet again, and Coughlin tosses a shutout!!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s