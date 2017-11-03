× Cash 5 Jackpot Winner Sold in Pike County

MILFORD — Someone hit the jackpot with a winning Cash 5 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Pike County.

A jackpot-winning ticket for the Thursday, November 2, Cash 5 drawing was sold at Mirabito Sunoco in Milford.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 5, 9,13, 24, 39 — to win $600,000.

The retailer gets a $5,000 selling bonus.

