Cash 5 Jackpot Winner Sold in Pike County
MILFORD — Someone hit the jackpot with a winning Cash 5 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Pike County.
A jackpot-winning ticket for the Thursday, November 2, Cash 5 drawing was sold at Mirabito Sunoco in Milford.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 5, 9,13, 24, 39 — to win $600,000.
The retailer gets a $5,000 selling bonus.
Watch the live daily drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.
41.340063 -74.840623
1 Comment
Mr. Pibbles
Wouldn’t this be weird if the winner is the same guy that got murdered yesterday? That’d be my luck!