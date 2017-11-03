Cash 5 Jackpot Winner Sold in Pike County

Posted 12:32 pm, November 3, 2017, by

MILFORD — Someone hit the jackpot with a winning Cash 5 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Pike County.

A jackpot-winning ticket for the Thursday, November 2, Cash 5 drawing was sold at Mirabito Sunoco in Milford.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 5, 9,13, 24, 39 — to win $600,000.

The retailer gets a $5,000 selling bonus.

Watch the live daily drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment