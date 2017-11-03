Cancer Survivor, Medical Community Talk Benefits Of Medical Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- “We are one step closer. Thank you," it was Pennsylvania's Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine who made that major announcement earlier this week.

The state has approved more than 100 doctors to green light patients to receive medical marijuana.

Here in Northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 14 doctors have been certified.

At the Mohegan Sun Casino's ballroom, hundreds of people turned out to raise money for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton.

Joe Ferguson of Dunmore is a cancer survivor and says he would have considered taking medical marijuana during treatment.

“I mean, I think when you're going through that treatment, that kind of treatment you need to consider any medication, legal medication that a doctor would tell you may help you with some of the issues you face,” said Ferguson.

Tammy Saunders of Scranton lost her husband Jay to pancreatic cancer.

She believes medical marijuana would have eased his pain.

“It was awful, the pain he endured was absolutely awful, just no one should have to endure that amount of pain, he'd be on his hands and knees on the floor,” said Saunders.

Mary Erwine runs a home health and hospice care company and says medical marijuana could benefit many of her patients.

“We see a lot of pain and suffering so I think with the initiation of the medical marijuana that it will help,” said Erwine.

And she believes that medical marijuana may even help with the opioid crisis.

“It will avoid when pain starts, getting on a narcotic that they're going to be addicted to and the medical marijuana will help,” said Erwine.

The state health department plans to approve more doctors and say patients could receiving medical marijuana in the next six months.