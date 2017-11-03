× Armed Robber Admits to Crimes to Support Heroin, Cocaine Addiction

WILKES-BARRE — Newswatch 16 was there when police arrested Adam Migatulski on Bradford Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers said he admitted to robbing three stores in Wilkes-Barre and one in Pringle to support a heroin and cocaine addiction.

Police found Migatulski sleeping on Friday around 11 a.m. in Mustang that didn’t belong to him.

Lenny Gutowski lives nearby where Migatulski was found. He was cautiously optimistic about the robber’s arrest.

“I’m sure somebody is going to take his place in another day or two. That’s the way it goes around here,” Gutowski said.

Just about a block away from where he was arrested, Migatulski started the robbing spree on Wednesday at Peter’s Ice Cream. Police said he took off with $300.

Next, officers said Migatulski went to Curry Donuts on Hazle Street Thursday around noon.

Regina Southard was behind the cash register when Migatulski told her to give him all the money she had, pointing at what looked like a gun.

“So I gave him the cash and I said, ‘Do you want the change?’ And I went to reach for a bag, and I think that kind of scared him, and he said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘You have a blessed day and God bless you,’” Southard said.

About 20 minutes after the armed robbery at Curry Donuts, the thief showed up at Pantry Quik on Carey Ave and demanded money.

This time, he didn’t get away with it. The clerk called 911 and Migatulski ran away.

“It was a little scary but it’s a crazy neighborhood, so what are you going to do?” Pantry Quik cashier Jay Patel said.

After that, there was a fourth robbery Thursday night at Rite Aid in Pringle. Kingston Police said Migatulski is the suspect in that crime, too.

Meanwhile, workers at Curry Donuts just hope the thief turns his life around.

“I hope he changes and becomes a good person in life and apologizes for what he did,” Southard said.

Wilkes-Barre Police are planning on arraigning Migatulski for the three robberies on Friday evening. Kingston Police said the other arraignment may come on Monday.

