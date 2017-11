× Aggravated Assault Charges for Man Who Tried to Run From Police

LOCK HAVEN — A man attempted to run from police during a traffic stop in Clinton County on Friday.

Police tried to pull over Ian Lehman, 32, but Lehman then crashed into two police cars in an attempt to evade the stop.

Lehman eventually stopped in Porter Township and was arrested.

Police say Lehman has been charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.