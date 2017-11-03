× 16 To The Rescue: Izzy

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — We’re hoping to help area shelters and rescues find forever homes for some of the animals in their care.

Our first stop takes us to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge outside Dallas, This shelter has dozens of dogs, cats, even rabbits, up for adoption.

If you’re a big dog lover, this girl will melt your heart. Meet 2-year-old Izzy.

This Saint Bernard came to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge outside Dallas in the winter of 2017 and went right into a foster home. That family worked very hard to get her to trust people, after a history of abuse from her previous owner.

“They had her for about six months and they worked really hard and now she’s trusting of people. She still needs to be the only pet but she’s a lot better with people,” said Emma Ripka, a volunteer who tells us Izzy needs a special home, one with a lot of patience.

“She can get spooked easy because of her history but she lived in foster with older teenagers and they were awesome with her, so teens would be good, just no little kids.”

And someone who knows how to handle a dog her size. And this girl has energy.

“She definitely needs a fenced-in yard, because as you saw, she loves to run,” Ripka said. “If you’re interested in adopting Izzy, you can fill out an application online or you can come to the shelter and fill one out and then once we look over your application and make sure your references are all good and everything, you can come up and meet her and work with her for a little bit. If everything goes well and she gets along with you and you like her and she’s fit for your lifestyle, then you can take her home and her adoption fee is $175.”

Izzy is just one of many animals available for adoption at shelters like Blue Chip.

If you’d like to fill out an adoption application, click here for more information from Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.