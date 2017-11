× WNEP’s Feed A Friend Kicks Off

A WNEP-TV tradition aimed at feeding families in need over the holiday season officially kicked off on Thursday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey helped launch WNEP’s Feed A Friend program Thursday morning from Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton.

Feed A Friend collects nonperishable items for area families in need over the holiday season.

Collection sites include grocery stores, schools, and businesses.

