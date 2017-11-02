In this edition of Talkback 16, viewers discuss the mistreatment of a wild animal, the new self-serve kiosks at some McDonald's restaurants, and the train.
Talkback 16: Wildlife Abuse
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Talkback 16: A Racially Insensitive Cereal Box
-
Talkback 16: Solving the World’s Problems
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Girls Allowed to Join Boy Scouts
-
-
Talkback 16: Weather Forecasts and Shenanigans
-
Talkback 16: Amazon Headquarters in NEPA?
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Puerto Rico Recovery, Picketing Parents
-
Talkback 16: Punishments for Crimes, Balancing the State Budget
-
Talkback 16: Outrage Over Apparent Opossum Abuse
-
-
Talkback 16: Columbus Day
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening