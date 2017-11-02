Scranton Prep football preview for Meyers

Posted 7:20 pm, November 2, 2017

Scranton Prep finished strong and was virtually untested in their final four games.  The Cavaliers are heavy favorites to win their third straight District Championship, but they won't overlook Meyers.

