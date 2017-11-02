× Santa Parade 2017

Santa Parade 2017

Live! – Downtown Scranton

9:30am

WNEP-TV 16

Everybody loves a parade, especially one that announces the beginning of the Holiday Season! WNEP-TV brings you the color and pageantry of the Santa Parade – Live from Downtown Scranton. The broadcast, beginning at 9:30am on Saturday, November 18th, features bands, marching units, floats and the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself. Newswatch 16’s Sharla McBride, Scott Schaffer, and Ryan Leckey have the play-by-play and street covered. We hope to see you there or enjoy the parade from the comfort of your own home.

Join the WNEP Team for this holiday exclusive!

!