Santa Parade 2017

Live! – Downtown Scranton
9:30am
WNEP-TV 16

Everybody loves a parade, especially one that announces the beginning of the Holiday Season!  WNEP-TV brings you the color and pageantry of the Santa Parade – Live from Downtown Scranton.  The broadcast, beginning at 9:30am on Saturday, November 18th, features bands, marching units, floats and the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself.  Newswatch 16’s Sharla McBride, Scott Schaffer, and Ryan Leckey have the play-by-play and street covered.  We hope to see you there or enjoy the parade from the comfort of your own home.

