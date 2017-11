× Rig Rolls, Blocks Interstate 81

SCRANTON — A rig rolled over, spilling a load of scrap metal on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

It happened at the Interstate 81 north on-ramp at the Business Route 6 exit (191) around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The rig dumped a load of what appears to be scrap metal on the roadway, blocking both northbound lanes.

There is no word on injuries and no word from PennDOT on how long I-81 will be shut down.

