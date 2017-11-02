Police Trying to Figure Out if Two Hold-ups in Luzerne County Are Related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Police are trying to figure out if two hold-ups in Luzerne County are related.

The first happened at Curry Donuts on Hazle Street.

Police say a man in a red hoodie walked into the place just before 12:30 this afternoon and demanded cash.

He told the clerk he's addicted to heroin and motioned to his pocket like he had a weapon.

He got away with about $150 and a doughnut.

Then about 20 minutes later, police say this man tried to rob the Pantry Quick on Carey Avenue.

Officers say he went up to the counter like he planned to make a purchase and told the clerk to empty his cash drawer.

The clerk told police he motioned to his waist like he has a weapon but when the clerk didn't believe him he took off out into the streets of Wilkes-Barre.