× Nearly 38 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled, May Malfunction During Emergency

MEBANE, N.C. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a massive fire extinguisher recall covering nearly 38 million Kidde extinguishers.

The commission says 37.8 million fire extinguishers could malfunction during a fire emergency.

“The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency,” the website says. “In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.”

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between Jan. 1, 1973, and Aug. 15, 2017, and includes models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

There have been 391 reports of extinguishers malfunctioning, resulting in 16 injuries and one reported death.

The products were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They were also available and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com, and other online retailers.

All affected model numbers are listed in the charts found on cpsc.gov.

Anyone with a recalled fire extinguisher should contact to request a free replacement. You can call toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com.