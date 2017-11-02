Midd-West vs Lewisburg boys soccer

Posted 11:01 pm, November 2, 2017

Two time reigning State Champs from Lewisburg met Midd-West in the D4 boys 'AA' title match.  Senior Tommy Bhangdia scored in the second Overtime to preserve the 1-0 win for the Green Dragons.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

