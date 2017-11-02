Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs

Posted 2:57 pm, November 2, 2017, by

The Mid Valley Spartans travel to Dunmore Friday night for the District II "AA" playoffs. This is Week 11 of the high-school football season and you can see all the highlights on the Super 16 Sports Final at 11pm.

