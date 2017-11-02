The Mid Valley Spartans travel to Dunmore Friday night for the District II "AA" playoffs. This is Week 11 of the high-school football season and you can see all the highlights on the Super 16 Sports Final at 11pm.
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
Old Forge Looking For Another Road Win Friday At Mid Valley
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017
-
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Riverside And Old Forge Gather Together Friday Night To Raise Awareness About Childhood Cancer