Men Charged After Alleged Opossum Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- Charges were filed on Thursday against three men who allegedly abused an opossum.

The game commission says each was charged with disturbance of wildlife and another count.

Pictures posted on social media showed the men kissing the opossum and giving it beer last weekend.

One of the accused is a Bloomsburg University student.

The game commission says each suspect could face a fine of up to $1,500 and up to three months in prison.