Men Charged After Alleged Opossum Abuse

BLOOMSBURG -- Charges were filed on Thursday against three men who allegedly abused an opossum.
The game commission says each was charged with disturbance of wildlife and another count.
Pictures posted on social media showed the men kissing the opossum and giving it beer last weekend.
One of the accused is a Bloomsburg University student.
The game commission says each suspect could face a fine of up to $1,500 and up to three months in prison.
warningfakenews
“The game commission says each suspect could face a fine of up to $1,500 and up to three months in prison.”
Just pointing out that the PA game commission views opossums as nuisance animals which may be hunted year-round (except during certain other hunting seasons) and that shooting one an wounding it only to have it scurry away isn’t particularly pleasant for the animal, either. Kissing it and giving it beer? That seems tame in comparison to wounding or killing it. Just wanted to put the application of the law in perspective here.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
The game commission is setting an example here plus making a few bucks for the state.
I’m sure the officers had a few laughs themselves over this.
