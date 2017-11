× Man Driving in Reverse Crashes into Porch in Luzerne County

WYOMING — A man drove his car in reverse Thursday morning and narrowly avoided crashing into a home.

According to police, the man was driving in reverse on Monument Avenue in Wyoming around 11:30 a.m. when his car went through a lawn.

The car crashed into the back porch of a house.

No word on any injuries in this crash in Luzerne County.