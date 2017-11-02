Man Convicted of Homicide in Williamsport

Posted 6:05 pm, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:14PM, November 2, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT -- Two years after a woman was shot to death while walking to her car in Williamsport, a man has been found guilty of third-degree murder.

Knowledge Frierson from New Jersey shot Carolyn Barr in October of 2015 outside her nephew's home on Brandon Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Frierson intended to shoot the woman's nephew, who was a known drug dealer.

Frierson was convicted of third-degree murder and aggravated assault. He will be sentenced later this month.

