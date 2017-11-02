Lakeland vs Mountain View-Girl’s District II “A” Soccer Championship

Mountain View and Lakeland played Wednesday night for the District II "A" girl's soccer championship. Lakeland won the game 2-0. Here is some of the highlights from the 1st half of the game at Lakeland.

