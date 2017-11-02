Kane’s Former Security Chief Loses Appeal, Heading to Prison
HARRISBURG — The former head of security for disgraced attorney general Kathleen Kane is going to prison.
Patrick Reese lost his appeal on Wednesday and will go to prison for three to six months.
He was sentenced back in March of 2016.
The former Dunmore police chief got in trouble for snooping through e-mails from the attorney general’s office during a grand jury investigation into Kane.
He must report to prison on November 13.
Keystone cops
It seems to be a bad year for current and past law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania this year. Just look forward to 2018, things can’t get much worse.