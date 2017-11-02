Kane’s Former Security Chief Loses Appeal, Heading to Prison

Posted 10:04 am, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, November 2, 2017

HARRISBURG — The former head of security for disgraced attorney general Kathleen Kane is going to prison.

Patrick Reese lost his appeal on Wednesday and will go to prison for three to six months.

He was sentenced back in March of 2016.

The former Dunmore police chief got in trouble for snooping through e-mails from the attorney general’s office during a grand jury investigation into Kane.

He must report to prison on November 13.

