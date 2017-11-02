Go Red for Women Day in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Thursday was Go Red for Women Day, a time to remind women to take charge of their heart health.

The Luzerne County/Lackawanna County chapter of the American Heart Association held its annual fundraiser Thursday, a "Purse-inality" lunch.

The event took place at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center in downtown Scranton.

Purses were up for silent auction to raise money for the cause.

This year's chairwoman says money raised at functions like the lunch only helps more women be aware of the steps they need to take to prevent heart disease and strokes.

"The American Heart Association works very hard in our communities, raising awareness about heart disease and strokes, and raising money for continued research needed to develop treatments for stroke and heart disease," said Maggie Lipperini, Commonwealth Health.

The keynote speaker for the event was Julie Wilkes, an author and fitness professional from Ohio who shared her story of surviving heart disease.