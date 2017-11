× Free Harvest Dinner Held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Hundreds of people gathered for a harvest dinner Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre.

The free event for those in need was held at Heights Elementary School on South Sherman Street.

The first 300 people who showed up took home free turkey dinners.

Representatives with area agencies were also on hand with information on how they serve the community here in Luzerne County.