Four Sears and Kmart Stores in Our Area to Close

MOOSIC — Some familiar retailers in our area are closing their doors.

Sears, which also owns Kmart, announced the closures of a number of both stores in Pennsylvania, including four in our area.

The news comes as Sears Holdings continues to shut down stores it says are no longer profitable.

The Kmart stores in our area that will be closed include Moosic in Lackawanna County and Shamokin Dam in Snyder County.

Sears stores in State College in Centre County and Muncy in Lycoming County will also close.

Sears Holdings says most of the jobs that will be cut are part-time and those people will receive severance pay while being given the opportunity to apply at other locations.

The Sears and Kmart stores are expected to be closed by late January 2018.