Does it Really Work: Star Night Laser

The Star Night Laser claims to be the new, easiest way to light up your home for the holidays. The manufacturer says the Star Night Laser has seven programmable modes, water resistance, holographic lasers and simple one-button operation. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
