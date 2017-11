State Police surrounding a home in Dingman Twp. near Milford. Milford Road is closed at Fisher Lane. No information has been released @WNEP pic.twitter.com/p0tU4guYKt — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 2, 2017

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Pike County, according to the district attorney.

State police have surrounded a home on Milford Road in Dingman Township, near Milford.

The attorney for one of the victims said the shooting was the result of a neighbor dispute. His client, Howard McElnea, was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Developing story, check back for updates.