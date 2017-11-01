Victims of Bank Robber Speak Out on Crime Watch Daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people forced to rob banks by a man from the Poconos are speaking out about their ordeals on Crime Watch Daily.

One woman says Michael Benanti and his partner forced her to be an accomplice by holding a gun to her 3-year-old son. Another man says the pair strapped a bomb to him during a holdup.

Benanti is originally from Lake Harmony. He served time 25 years ago for operating a burglary ring in Lackawanna County.

He also admitted holding up Peoples Security Bank near Clarks Summit in 2014.

Earlier this year, Benanti was sentenced to four life sentences for kidnapping bank officials and their families in Tennessee as part of a multi-state extortion spree.

