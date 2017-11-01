× Teen Killed While Crossing Route 196 in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — David Essington, 17, was on his way home from his part-time job at Kalahari Resorts when police say he was hit and killed by a man driving on Route 196 on Monday night.

Essington was crossing the street to get his home in A Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township.

Community Police Chief Kurt Cummings knew the teen who was a senior at Pocono Mountain West High School.

David Essington, 17, Coolbaugh Twp. was the pedestrian hit and killed on Route 196, Monday night. PMSD releases message on website. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/7YHjzO1wbf — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 1, 2017

“He was happy, full of life from what I’ve met of him. I’ve seen him sing in the Urbane Choir and I was fortunate enough to record some video of him and the choir and take some photos. He was just a beautiful person,” Chief Kurt Cummings, A Pocono Country Place.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating the incident.

Police say the teen was hit by Joaquin Soltren, 54, of Tobyhanna.

Authorities could not say if or when any charges might be filed.

Because so many people have been hit and even killed on this stretch of Route 196, the community is now working together to find a way to prevent it. One way is making reflective vests like this more accessible to the community.

“If we can save one life a year, one life in five years. It is worth it,” said Ed Wood, Coolbaugh Township.

Ed Wood lives in Coolbaugh Township. He says this latest incident was an eye-opener. He purchased 300 reflective vests and plans to give them out to community members for free.

“What we are going to do is give them out to police, Pocono Pony perhaps, Chief Cummings in A Pocono Country Place. We are gonna give out the first 300. If it works, I’ll order 1,000, 2,000 more. Too many, at least 10 people died on this road this year and there is really nothing we can do but brighten them up,” said Wood.

The incident is still under investigation.

The reflective vests will be made available to community members in about a week.