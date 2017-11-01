Remembering Roger Homeyer

Posted 11:39 pm, November 1, 2017, by

Newswatch 16 would like to take a moment to remember one of our oldest living viewers who passed away.

Roger Homeyer of Wayne County was 105 years old.

Newswatch 16 celebrated with Homeyer on his last three birthdays, including most recently, at a Chinese restaurant in Hamlin surrounded by friends and family.

There wasn't a cake quite big enough to hold 105 candles, but Homeyer didn't mind.

The 105 year old telling us then, "I think I'm the happiest guy in the world."

Homeyer's family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s