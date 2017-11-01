Remembering Roger Homeyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newswatch 16 would like to take a moment to remember one of our oldest living viewers who passed away.

Roger Homeyer of Wayne County was 105 years old.

Newswatch 16 celebrated with Homeyer on his last three birthdays, including most recently, at a Chinese restaurant in Hamlin surrounded by friends and family.

There wasn't a cake quite big enough to hold 105 candles, but Homeyer didn't mind.

The 105 year old telling us then, "I think I'm the happiest guy in the world."

Homeyer's family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning.