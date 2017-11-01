× New Sex Trafficking Charges Against Scranton Man

SCRANTON — A man from Lackawanna County is facing more charges relating to a prostitution ring.

Mark Cook, 39, of Scranton is accused of posting advertisements online and renting hotel rooms in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and the Poconos for prostitution purposes.

The U.S. Attorney’s office also alleges Cook used threats, assaults, and drugs to further his business.

Cook had previously been indicted on sex trafficking charges last year.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned a second superseding indictment against Cook, charging him with an additional count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

The superseding indictment also contains the original charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force and coercion; four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; possession with intent to distribute heroin, “molly,” and cocaine; attempted witness tampering; and wire fraud.