Miss Pennsylvania USA Delivers Inspirational Speech at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A university in Monroe County got a visit from Miss Pennsylvania USA.

Elena Laquatra isn't your typical beauty queen.

Laquatra, who won the Miss Pennsylvania USA title in 2016, lost her hearing to meningitis when she was young.

She spoke to about 100 people at East Stroudsburg University about the struggles she faced growing up and how she was determined to overcome them, including at her job as a reporter and anchor with WJET in Erie.

"I knew in my heart what I wanted from a young age, and that's how I was able to do it," she said.

East Stroudsburg's language club hosted the free event.